Covid-19: Can our vaccine fight new strains? India to try | India News

PUNE: The efficacy of the two Indian vaccines currently in use, Covishield and Covaxin, is likely to be tested against the Brazilian and South African variants, the scientists said.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) had announced on Tuesday that the Pune-based National Institute of Virology was in the process of isolating and culturing the South African variant in its laboratory. The NIV has already prepared a culture of the Brazilian variant for the test.

“Serum samples taken from those who received the vaccines in India will be used in the laboratory to test whether they can neutralize the two variants that recently entered India,” said Dr. Samiran Panda, Director of the Division of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases. of the ICMR.

The South African variant is also known as 501.V2. The Brazilian has been labeled P.1. So far, India has recorded four positive Covid cases with the South African variant and one with the Brazilian variant. “A more transmissible variant does not need to be more virulent. Another question we must ask ourselves is whether they are associated with fast-spreading outbreaks, ”said Dr. Panda.

Dr. Sujeet Kumar Singh, director of the National Center for Disease Control, said that the South African and Brazilian variants have implications for public health.

“On the one hand, the Brazilian variant is believed to be more transmissible and may have the ability to evade antibodies,” he said. Studies show that the South African variant is also more transmissible. Dr. Singh did not disclose the locations in the country that reported cases with the mutated versions.

