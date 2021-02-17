India Top Headlines

BJP Delegates 22 Leaders with Organizational Skills to 109 Key Assembly Seats in West Bengal | India News

NEW DELHI: In a well-calibrated move to strengthen its position in seats that are critical and tough, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to delegate leaders known for their organizing skills ahead of the elections in West Bengal.

Around 109 constituencies in the assembly have been flagged as critical of the party’s dream of forming a government in the forced-to-vote state. Most of these districts are in the former Bengal Presidency region. The outreach of the BJP to the voters of these districts will be monitored and managed by some 22 BJP leaders.

The decision has been communicated to these leaders in a virtual meeting chaired by the national deputy general secretary Shiv Prakash.

According to sources, the BJP National President JP Nadda is likely to meet with these leaders in Kolkata on February 25 or 26.

“The meeting with the party chairman is a tentative plan and is likely to take place at the end of February. All leaders will be awarded 3-6 constituencies depending on workload and additional position,” the source stated.

The leaders of the BJP who will be in charge of the constituencies of the assembly include Nishikant Dubey, Vinod Sonkar, Vinod Tawde, Dharmendra Pradhan, Pradipsinh Vaghela, Basant Pandya, RK Singh, Mangal Pandey, Ramesh Bidhuri, Rajyavardhan Singh Nabin, Nitin Vinay Sahasish. Shelar, Radha Mohan Singh, Madan Lal Sharma, Satish Upadhyay.

Both BJP and TMC have grappled with issues of corruption and appeasement alongside governance and law and order in the forced-to-vote state. The state with its 294 constituencies is likely to go to the polls in April / May.

