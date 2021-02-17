India Top Headlines

Bengal to Witness Clash of the Titans as Mamata and Amit Shah Address Demonstrations in Same District Thursday | India News

KOLKATA: A face-to-face political battle will unfold on Thursday in Kolkata, neighboring the South 24 Parganas district, where the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, and the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, are scheduled to address independent demonstrations separated by a certain distance.

For the first time in the high-octane political season in West Bengal, bound for the polls, Banerjee and Shah will hold rallies in the same district and around the same time in the afternoon.

Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Bengal tonight on a two-day visit starting Thursday.

He is scheduled to visit the Kakdwip area near Sagar Island in the South 24 Parganas district, where he will mark the final leg of the five Rath Yatra phases of the BJP in the state.

“He will arrive in Kolkata tonight. On Thursday he will visit Kapil Muni Ashram. From there he will go to Namkhana, where he will go to Poribartan yatra,” a BJP state leader said Wednesday.

Amit Shah is also scheduled to have lunch at a migrant worker’s residence and then go on a tour, he said.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is also a local party MP, are scheduled to address party workers gathered in Pailan in South 24 Parganas on Thursday.

“Tomorrow will be a politically important day. Both Shah and Didi will address the demonstrations in the same district,” said a top TMC leader from South 24 Parganas.

After having a limited presence in politically polarized Bengal for decades, the BJP has become the main rival of the ruling Trinamool Congress by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 general election, only four less than the TMC count. of 22.

With the BJP’s strength increasing in the state in recent years, its leaders are optimistic that the party will be able to end the 10-year rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in state elections.

Election for the 294-member state assembly is expected in April-May of this year.

