Asaram Bapu Admitted to Jodhpur Hospital After Complaining of Chest Pain | India News
JODHPUR: The self-styled man god Asaram Bapu was admitted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain, restlessness, knee discomfort and other ailments on Tuesday.
He is serving a life sentence in Jodhpur Central Jail for a rape case.
Asaram was taken to the emergency room at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur, from where he was transferred to the Mathura Das Mathur Hospital. A cardiologist also examined him.
Speaking to ANI by phone, Dr. MK Aseri, Medical Superintendent at Mathura Das Mathur Hospital said: “Asaram was admitted after complaining of chest pain. There were minor changes in his ECG, but his condition is stable now.”
Asaram Bapu was accused of raping a minor at his ashram in the nearby Manai area Jodhpur on the night of August 15, 2013.
He was convicted of various counts, including Articles 370 (4) (trafficking), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354A (outrageous modesty), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of India . Penal Code (IPC) and some sections of the Law on the protection of children against sexual offenses (POCSO).
