Amit Shah on a two-day tour of Bengal bound for the polls from Thursday | India News

NEW DELHI: Interior Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day political tour of West Bengal bound for the polls starting Thursday during which he will launch the fifth and final phase of the BJP’s ‘Poriborton Yatra’ from the district South 24 Parganas and will attend various other programs.

Shah is also scheduled to have lunch with the family of a refugee in what appears to be an expression of solidarity with the people to whom the BJP promised citizenship.

On Thursday, the interior minister will visit the Bharat Sevashram Sangha on Rash Behari Avenue in Kolkata in the morning, followed by a visit to the Kapil Muni Ashram in Gangasagar, an official said.

In the afternoon, Shah will launch the ‘Poribartan Yatra’ from Namkhana and then have lunch with the family in Narayanpur village. He will also participate in a tour in Namkhana.

On Friday, the interior minister will pay tribute to the state martyrs at the national library in Kolkata and attend a media conclave in the city, the official said.

The BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are leading an intense election campaign in West Bengal with the Saffron party deploying its enviable political machine to seize power in the state it has never ruled.

Several Union ministers, parliamentarians and other leaders recognized for their organizational and electoral management skills have been tied down by the saffron party to boost its campaign in the state, with a particular focus on the seats it deems winnable.

Elections for the 294-seat state assembly are expected to be held in April-May.

