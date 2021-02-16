India Top Headlines

Toolbox: Activist Shantanu Muluk Gets Pre-Arrest Temporary Bail | India News

MUMBAI: Environmental activist Shantanu Muluk, a suspect in a case recorded by Delhi police in connection with the toolkit shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg on ongoing farmers’ protest, obtained temporary advance bail from the Court on Tuesday Upper Bombay.

On Wednesday, the higher court will approve its order on another suspect, the similar defense of Nikita Jacob.

Judge Vibha Kankanwadi of the HC Aurangabad Bank granted Muluk, a resident of Beed in central Maharashtra, a ten-day advance transit bond so that he could apply for protection in the appropriate court in Delhi.

Muluk and Jacob had addressed the High Court separately on Monday seeking advance traffic bond, after a Delhi court issued arrest warrants not bond against them. According to the Delhi Police, the duo participated in the preparation of the toolkit document and was in direct contact with “pro-Khalistani elements”.

Jacob’s request for a pre-arrest bond was heard by Judge PD Naik in the main court of the high court in Mumbai, who said he would approve the warrant on Wednesday.

Lawyer Hiten Venegavkar, who appeared at the Delhi police cyber cell, assured the Mumbai court that “no prudent officer” would arrest a person when their application is pending in court.

Delhi police on Saturday arrested Bengaluru’s environmental activist Disha Ravi in ​​the case and named Muluk and Jacob as suspects.

The case has been filed under sections 124 (a) (sedition), 153 (a) (promotion of enmity between different groups) and 120 (b) criminal conspiracy of the IPC.

Lead attorney Mihir Desai, who appeared on Jacob’s behalf, argued that the alleged toolkit was prepared by several people and “only spoke of support for protesting farmers.”

“It does not speak of any type of violence or the incident on January 26 in the Red Fort (when a demonstration of tractors by protesters provoked violence),” argued Desai.

Serious charges of sedition have been invoked against a person like Jacob, who is just a young environmental enthusiast, the lawyer said.

However, the defender Venegavkar claimed that the toolkit was created and written by Disha Ravi and Jacob along with many others who are part of the Khalistan movement.

It also held that the HC does not have the powers to grant any relief when the matter concerns another state.

Jacob, instead of cooperating with the investigation, ran away from his residence, he alleged.

“A team of the Delhi police went to Jacob’s home on February 11 with a search warrant. They interrogated her and her statement was searched at her own residence instead of being taken to the local police station,” Venegavkar said.

“The police team left his home on February 11 as it was after sunset and they told him they would return the next day for further investigation. Since then, Jacob has been on the run,” she said.

To this, Judge Naik said that she must have been arrested.

Desai said Jacob had left the home because he feared arrest, adding that if bail was granted, he would cooperate with the investigating agency.

Judge Naik, before reserving the order, said he would not go into the merits of the case, but would only consider whether a case was filed for the granting of an advance traffic bond.

Jacob and Muluk in their pleas said they were the target of a political vendetta.

Greta Thunberg, a celebrated climate activist, had shared the “toolkit” to support the agitation of farmers near the Delhi borders against the new agricultural laws of the Union government.

Times of India