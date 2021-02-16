India Top Headlines

Talks are the only option for government to end farmers’ protest, sources say News from India

NEW DELHI: With farmer protests over controversial farm laws spreading beyond Delhi’s borders through Uttar Pradesh and other states, for nearly three months since November 26, there is little hope for the government of Modi that “talk to farmers,” say major government sources.

The agitation is turning into a political movement against the ruling BJP in the Center.

The standoff between farmers and the government dragged on for weeks after the latest round of talks, with protesters focused on repealing farm laws, even as the Center has decided to delay implementation of the laws for the next 18 months. The Center seeks to be able to hold a dialogue with farmers where both parties can clearly highlight the details of why they believe the three laws harm farmers, according to government sources.

The three farm laws, government sources say, give farmers a “choice or alternative” to what exists, such as APMC, MSP, etc., which will continue to prevail and will not be liquidated by the new laws in force. Specifically at MSP, the Center says it is committed to providing the minimum support price for 22 items, and not just rice and wheat, since 2014, when the Modi government first took office. The 22 items on the list are the same that were there before 2014. Government sources further add that the new laws ensure that farmers are not required to continue contract farming if they find the deal disadvantageous in any way. moment during the contract. period.

When asked why the Center is not ready to provide legal guarantees on MSP that farmers have been demanding, the sources said that these three laws in question “had nothing to do with MSP.”

The confrontation between the farmers and the Center appears to drag on in the long term, as both sides refuse to budge on repealing the farm laws. The protests are spreading through the northern states day by day and are developing into a large-scale political movement, backed by various opposition parties. How much they will affect election decisions, especially in states where farmers are already protesting will be clear at the polls. If the impact is felt in states linked to the polls like West Bengal or Tamil Nadu, which are situated far from the current protest centers, it will determine whether the movement has pan-Indian support from the farming community.

