Separation from LAC: Images and Videos Show India and China Withdrawing Troops | India News

NEW DELHI: After a clash that lasted almost ten months, India and China finally began to withdraw their troops and tanks from the shores of Lake Pangong in eastern Ladakh.In images and videos released by the Indian army, Chinese troops can be seen removing various bunkers, temporary posts and other structures in the north bank areas while gradually dwindling their troops in the region.

LAC Showdown: Disengagement Process Continues in Pangong Tso

The sources said it will take at least a week to complete the withdrawal process on the northern and southern shores of Pangong Tso, adding that both sides are carrying out the verification of the withdrawal of troops and equipment.

The disconnection began last Wednesday.

On Thursday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh made a detailed statement in Parliament on the separation pact.

Under the agreement, China has to withdraw its troops to the east of the Finger 8 areas on the north bank, while Indian personnel will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 in the region. Similar actions will also take place on the southern shore of the lake, Singh said.

Last year, the Chinese army built several bunkers and other structures in the areas between fingers 4 and 8 and blocked all Indian patrols beyond finger 4, prompting a strong reaction from the Indian army.

In the nine rounds of military talks, India specifically insisted on the withdrawal of Chinese troops from Finger 4 to Finger 8 on the north shore of Lake Pangong. The foothills of the mountain in the area are known as Fingers.

The sources said that once the disconnection process is complete, the two sides will hold talks on the de-escalation exercise.

(With PTI inputs)