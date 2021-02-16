India Top Headlines

Redesign, restructuring of the road and bridge project in Assam results in a sharp decrease in project cost | India News

NEW DELHI: The project cost for a proposed bridge connecting Jorhat to Majuli Island in Assam and the construction of a 20 km road was significantly reduced after the Ministry of Roads carried out a redesign and restructuring of the project. While in August 2019 the project was estimated at Rs 1,800 crore, the Ministry of Roads reduced the width of the bridge from 6.8 km and included the construction of an access road of only 1.2 km to reduce cost and The project was finally tendered for Rs 687 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari are scheduled to lay the first stone of this politically sensitive project on Wednesday before the next assembly elections. Sources said this was a political promise that Prime Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had made to the people of the world’s largest inhabited river island, and therefore starting work before the elections is crucial for the BJP government.

“We reviewed the project at different stages of preparation and it helped us find the best price. Our focus now is to reduce the cost of projects by searching for innovative solutions. The bridge is crucial for the people who live on the island, ”Gadkari told TOI.

The sources said the ministry prioritized the construction of the two-lane bridge over the other proposed roads considering that the construction of the bridge will take at least four years. “We can then undertake road projects in the next two years so that the roads are ready by the time the bridge becomes operational,” said a ministry official.

He added that in 2018, the state government had proposed the construction of the 6.8 km bridge and around 140 km of road at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore and then it was decided to undertake the construction of the four-lane bridge over Brahmaputra and a 20 km of road in August 2019 at Rs 2,494 crore. Subsequently, the ministry reduced the width of the bridge to two lanes and proposed to build 20 km of road at Rs 1,800 crore. “Finally, the decision was made to build the bridge and only 1.2 km of access road. But even then, the estimated cost was 1,092 crore. The project underwent several reviews and was eventually awarded Rs 687 crore to UP Bridge Corporation, ”the official said.

Original source