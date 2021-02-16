India Top Headlines

Prime Minister Lays First Stone for Statue of Warrior King Suheldev in UP Bahraich | India News

LUCK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a statue of warrior king Suheldev of Shravasti on Tuesday.

He also unveiled through videoconferencing programs for the beautification of Shravasti, Lake Chittora and Bahraich on the occasion.

The projects will focus on the development of various tourist services, including a cafeteria, a guest house and a children’s playground.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the event.

King Suheldev, an icon of the Rajbhar community, had defeated and killed General Ghaznavid Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in a battle on the shores of Lake Chittora in Bahraich in 1033.

