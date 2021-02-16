India Top Headlines

PM Modi meets with COP26 president and discusses India-UK cooperation on climate change agenda | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Alok Sharma, President of the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) on Tuesday and held discussions on India-UK cooperation on the climate change agenda and the next COP26.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi met today with COP26 President-designate @AlokSharma_RDG. Discussions were held on India-UK cooperation on the climate change agenda and COP26. Prime Minister @narendramodi conveyed his best wishes to the UK for the successful organization of the climate summit “Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a tweet.

Earlier today, the Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, also met with Alok Sharma and discussed important issues for the negotiations to be held in Glasgow later this year.

“I showed it and talked about various initiatives taken by India on renewable energy, disaster resistant infrastructure, adaptation, electric buses, on the expansion of the metro, our reduction of the intensity of emissions and the increase of the tree cover. It was a very fruitful meeting, “said Javadekar.

“Glasgow will host COP26, he (Alok Sharma) is meeting with various leaders and discussing with them to get to the landing zones. We discuss all the issues that are current and important issues for the negotiations in Glasgow,” he added the minister.

After meeting Javadekar, Alok Sharma tweeted: “It is wonderful to meet my friend Prakash Javadekar at the hugely innovative Paryavaran Bhawan, the pioneering example of NetZero architecture in India. A great place to discuss all things COP26.”

During his visit, Sharma met with senior ministers as well as business and civil society leaders to discuss strengthening the UK-India climate partnership and preparing for a successful COP26 summit later this year. , according to a statement from the British High Commission in New Delhi. .

This is Sharma’s first visit to Asia as COP chair, where he is expected to welcome India’s significant progress on climate action and the transition to clean energy.

Sharma’s visit follows those of UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss and paves the way for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit later this year during the which climate cooperation will be a central issue.

