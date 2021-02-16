India Top Headlines

Past Governors Ignored Worthy Leaders: PM Modi | India News

LUCK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Tuesday that his government was trying to rectify the “mistakes” of previous governments that did not honor deserving warriors and leaders when he laid the foundation stone for a statue of the warrior king Suheldev of Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh. Bahraich.

It also made known through videoconferencing programs for the beautification of Shravasti, Chittora Lake and Bahraich.

Speaking on the occasion, he accused previous governments of failing to honor deserving leaders such as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambedkar. “It is regrettable that the leaders who deserve it have not been given the place of pride they deserve,” Modi said, adding that his government was trying to rectify the mistakes of previous governments.

The projects, which include the construction of a 4.20-meter-high equestrian statue of the warrior king Suheldev, will also focus on the development of various tourist services, such as a cafe, a guest house and a children’s playground.

In addition to the projects, Modi opened a medical college in Bahraich named after Suheldev. He also praised the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government to address the coronavirus pandemic and lead the state on the path of development.

Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the event.

King Suheldev, an icon of the Rajbhar community, had defeated and killed General Ghaznavid Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in a battle on the shores of Lake Chittora in Bahraich in 1033.

After coming to power, the Modi government has taken concerted steps to popularize Suheldev.

Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister had released a postage stamp in memory of Suheldev and marked an ultra-fast ‘Suheldev Express’ train that runs three times a week between Ghazipur in Purvanchal (UP) and Anand Vihar in Delhi.

Earlier in February 2016, then-BJP chief Amit Shah had unveiled a statue of Suheldev and also released a book about him, in the Bahraich district, near the Indo-Nepal border, where the medieval king enjoy legendary status.

During his tenure as UP Prime Minister Rajnath Singh, the current Defense Minister, had unveiled the Suheldev statue at a major road junction in Lucknow.

Members of the Rajbhar community, who regard Suheldev as their icon, make up a significant percentage of the Purvanchal electorate and are considered the second politically dominant force to be reckoned with after the Yadav in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Since Rajbhar’s vote bank is not intact, different parties try to woo them for electoral support from time to time, say political observers, noting that Tuesday’s event took place with less than a year to go before the Rajbhar elections. the UP assembly.

