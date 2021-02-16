India Top Headlines

Over 87 Lakhs of Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in India So Far | India News

NEW DELHI: More than 87 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in India so far, the Union Health Ministry reported here on Tuesday.

“We have administered more than 87,40,000 doses of vaccines. Of these, 85,70,000 are first doses and more than 1,70,000 are second doses. These numbers are increasing,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health in a press conference here. .

He added that “active cases in the country are less than 1.40,000. The average daily deaths in the previous week has also decreased to 93 and the accumulated rate of positivity in the country is decreasing, as of now it is 5.27 per hundred”.

Bhushan also reported that the first doses have been administered to more than 70 percent of registered health workers in Rajasthan, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura and Bihar. Chhattisgarh, MP, Uttarakhand, Lakshwadeep and Tripura.

Second doses of the vaccine have been administered to more than 60 percent of eligible healthcare workers in Ladakh, Jharkhand, Assam, UP, Telangana, Tripura, Gujarat and Goa, it said.

Bhushan further stated that the range of daily active cases in the last 15 days has varied from 12,900 per day to 9,000 per day.

He also said that in the past seven days, India has recorded 56 new cases per million inhabitants and 0.5 new deaths per million inhabitants, which is significantly lower than in other countries.

“Similar to last week, the main cases of concern are again from two states because Kerala has 61,550 cases and 27,383 cases are in Maharashtra,” he added.

India recorded another historic achievement on Tuesday, as the national Covid-19 recovery rate reached 97.32 percent, among the highest in the world, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported.

Times of India