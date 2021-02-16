Media personalities publicly criticize Arnab Goswami for legal threat to website; come out in support of BestMediaInfo | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Arnab Goswami’s legal notice to a B2B media platform asking him to stop publishing a report that brands remove their ads from Republic channels has generated widespread condemnation of the media and celebrity fraternity featured.Arnab had sent a legal notice to BestMediaInfo.com, a portal focused on advertising, marketing and media news, and to its founder and editor-in-chief Niraj Sharma on February 12.In the notice, the copy of which has been published by the portal, Republic TV warns of “the strongest legal actions” if the portal goes ahead with the publication of the report.BestMediaInfo.com reached out to Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani regarding their story, detailing how more than 40 of the country’s top brands had stopped advertising on the Republic Media Network between October and December 2020.Journalist and author Salil Tripathi retweeted the portal’s story and called Arnab Goswami “Nyuj manajement (sic).”

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri also tweeted in support of the platform, calling out Arnab for his “angry” response.

Many other users on Twitter criticized Goswami for his “attack on freedom of expression” and for using legal notice as a means to silence others.

In October 2020, the Mumbai police said they discovered a TRP (Television Rating Point) scam that alleged that paid viewer television news channels were manipulating viewer ratings. TRP is a metric used by television channels to indicate the percentage of target audience reached.

Mumbai Chief Police Officer Param Bir Singh announced on October 8 that he had cracked a scam to manipulate TRP’s ratings and increase the advertising revenue of Republic TV and two Marathi channels, namely Box Cinema and Fakt Marathi.

ARG Outlier Media and Arnab Goswami are accused of manipulating TRPs and propelling Republic TV to the number one position with the help of former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta.