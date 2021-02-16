India Top Headlines

Kiran Bedi Relieved as Lieutenant Governor the Day Congressional Government in Pondy Loses Majority | India News

PUDUCHERRY: One day when the congressional-led government in Puducherry lost its majority following the resignation of an MLA, the central government relieved Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of his administrative responsibilities, Bosco Dominique reports.

Elections to the Assembly are scheduled to be held in the Union territory between April and May of this year. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan received an additional post from Puducherry, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesman said Tuesday night.

The decision to relieve Bedi is the culmination of a long dispute between her and Prime Minister V Narayanasamy.

The President has ordered Kiran Bedi to step down as Deputy Governor of Puducherry and has appointed Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to serve as Deputy Governor of Puducherry … ”Ajay Kumar Singh, Press Secretary of said the President.

Bedi’s removal came a few days after a delegation led by Narayanasamy visited President Ram Nath Kovind and presented him with a memorandum urging him to remove Bedi.

The delegation accused Bedi of acting in “a typical autocratic manner in violation of constitutional provisions and the rule of law” and interfering in the day-to-day affairs of the elected government and blocking all welfare and development plans. Relations between the two had grown so bitter that they took their disagreements to public forums on several occasions.

Bedi and the congressional government have disagreed on various issues since he took office on May 29, 2016. Narayanasamy accused Bedi of failing to delegate the enhanced financial powers to the prime minister and his cabinet colleagues even after the directive of the Ministry of the Interior.

The two exchanged swords over the appointment of the state electoral commissioner to carry out elections for local bodies that have not been held since the term of the elected representatives expired in 2011. Bedi canceled the appointment of the Puducherry government in a Retired official as State Election Commissioner (SEC) and ordained for SEC selection through transparent, competitive and fair process inviting applications via India wide advertisement.

The congressional government insisted on providing rice and cloth at no cost to beneficiaries, while Bedi insisted on providing the cash equivalent of rice and cloth through direct benefit transfer, depositing cash directly into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

