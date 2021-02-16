India’s National Recovery Rate from Covid-19 Now at 97.32% | India News
NEW DELHI: India posted another historic achievement on Tuesday, as the national Covid-19 recovery rate reached 97.32 percent, among the highest in the world, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported.
India continues to follow the trajectory of steady decline in active cases with the country’s total active case burden falling to 1.36 lakh (1.36,872) today.
The current number of active cases now consists of only 1.25% of the total positive cases in India.
More than 1.06 crore (1.06.33.025) people have recovered so far. A total of 11,805 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.
India’s recovery rate of 97.32% is among the highest in the world. The difference between recovered and active cases has increased further to 1,04,96,153 today.
In another positive development, 31 states / Union Territories have reported a recovery rate above the national average. Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have a 99.88% recovery rate.
Seventeen states / Union Territories reported no deaths in the past 24 hours. These are Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Chandigarh, J&K (UT), Meghalaya, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Haryana, A&N Islands, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
Additionally, six states / union territories have reported no new cases in the past 24 hours. These are Sikkim, Meghalaya, A&N Islands, Nagaland, Tripura and Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
From February 16, 2021, until 8 a.m., the cumulative number of frontline and healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country exceeded 87 lakhs. The nationwide vaccination campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, 2021.
A total of 87,20,822 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,84,303 sessions, according to the interim report until 8 am today. These include 61,07,120 healthcare workers (1st dose), 1,60,291 healthcare workers (2nd dose) and 24,53,411 frontline workers (1st dose).
About 81 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Five states account for 70.37 percent of the new deaths.
Maharashtra saw the peak death toll at 23. Kerala continues with 13 daily deaths and Punjab has reported 10 new deaths.
India continues to follow the trajectory of steady decline in active cases with the country’s total active case burden falling to 1.36 lakh (1.36,872) today.
The current number of active cases now consists of only 1.25% of the total positive cases in India.
More than 1.06 crore (1.06.33.025) people have recovered so far. A total of 11,805 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.
India’s recovery rate of 97.32% is among the highest in the world. The difference between recovered and active cases has increased further to 1,04,96,153 today.
In another positive development, 31 states / Union Territories have reported a recovery rate above the national average. Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have a 99.88% recovery rate.
Seventeen states / Union Territories reported no deaths in the past 24 hours. These are Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Chandigarh, J&K (UT), Meghalaya, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Haryana, A&N Islands, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
Additionally, six states / union territories have reported no new cases in the past 24 hours. These are Sikkim, Meghalaya, A&N Islands, Nagaland, Tripura and Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
From February 16, 2021, until 8 a.m., the cumulative number of frontline and healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country exceeded 87 lakhs. The nationwide vaccination campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, 2021.
A total of 87,20,822 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,84,303 sessions, according to the interim report until 8 am today. These include 61,07,120 healthcare workers (1st dose), 1,60,291 healthcare workers (2nd dose) and 24,53,411 frontline workers (1st dose).
About 81 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Five states account for 70.37 percent of the new deaths.
Maharashtra saw the peak death toll at 23. Kerala continues with 13 daily deaths and Punjab has reported 10 new deaths.