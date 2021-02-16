India Top Headlines

History is not only what people with slave mentality wrote: Modi | India News

LUCK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused previous governments of failing to give due honor to “deserving” national icons such as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Vallabhbhai Patel and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Paying rich tributes to the 11th century king, Maharaja Suheldev, on his 1012th birthday, the prime minister called him a savior of the country’s cultural identity (Bharat aur Bharatiyata), who did not get the identity and respect due in history books.

“But history is not only what those who enslaved the country and those who have a slavery-infested mentality wrote. The history of India is also alive in people’s collective memory, in folklore and passed down from a generation to another. and courage did not get due recognition in the history books, his identity continues to linger in the hearts and souls of the people in Awadh, the Terai region and Poorvanchal (eastern UP), ”he said, while He was on his way virtually to the anniversary celebration held in Bahraich in the presence of Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues, and a memorial was laid in the name of King Suheldev on the occasion.

The prime minister’s remark is largely seen as a concerted outreach attempt to consolidate the Rajbhar community nearly two years after former BJP ally and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) head Om Prakash Rajbhar left the NDA. King Suheldev is known for defeating and killing General Ghaznavid Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in Bahraich in 1034.

Highlighting the ‘distortion’ in the writing of history, the prime minister said: “Itihas rachne walon ke saath itihas likene walon ne jo her pher kiya use aaj ka Bharat sudhar raha hai (India today is rectifying the injustice committed against those who created the story for those who wrote it).

“The way Maharaja Suheldev ruled and worked for the people and the region would be reflected in the monument proposed in his name,” he said, announcing that a 40-foot-high bronze statue would be installed on the monument to attract tourists. It is also proposed that the monument have a museum displaying various information related to Suheldev. The state government would give Lake Chittora a facelift in the district. “All of this would not only beautify Bahraich, but also lead to an increase in the number of tourists,” he said.

The prime minister said there could be no greater occasion to respect national heroes when the country was celebrating 75 years of independence. He noted that Subhash Chandra Bose never obtained the proper identity of being the first prime minister of Azad Hind Sarkar. “But our country is giving it this identity, from the Red Fort to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” he said. “What happened to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel that brought together more than 500 princely states? Every child in this country knows it, ”he said, noting that the tallest statue in the world, the Unity statue, by Patel was meant to inspire people.

The prime minister said that even BR Ambedkar, who was the voice of the socially oppressed and played a key role in shaping India’s constitution, could only be seen through the political prism in the past. “But our government developed places associated with him (Ambedkar) from India to London as ‘panchtirth’,” he said. Underlining that there were several freedom fighters who could not obtain their proper identity for one reason or another, Modi asked people not to forget about the freedom fighters in Chauri Chaura.

Modi said the decision to develop memorials in various parts of the country was also aimed at boosting tourism. “UP was extremely rich in terms of cultural heritage and had enormous tourism potential,” Modi said, referring to Ayodhya, where the Ram, Vrindavan, Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi), Sarnath and Maghar (Sant Kabir Nagar) temple are being built.

The prime minister said UP was receiving the largest influx of tourists and was therefore on its way to obtaining infrastructure facilities such as Ayodhya and Kushinagar airports, in addition to a number of highways.

Times of India