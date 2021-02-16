India Top Headlines

For J&K Second Take As Filming Center, LG Meets Bollywood Greats | India News

NEW DELHI: Jammu & Kashmir, the most popular outdoor venue for Bollywood films in the 1960s and 1970s, seeks to regain status by offering new incentives to Indian and international film production companies to make its picturesque mountains and valleys the setting for your next movie. film companies.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha, eager to enlist the support of top filmmakers in the UT government’s bid to revive J & K’s legacy as a cinematographer’s delight, met with top Bollywood filmmakers in Mumbai on Sunday to not only invite them to shoot their movies at UT, but also to ask for their suggestions on how to make filming at J&K an attractive, safe, and business-friendly option.

Bollywood producers / directors attending the meeting included Ekta Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Dinesh Vijan, Nitesh Tiwari, Mahaveer Jain and Sanjay Tripathi, as well as business analyst Komal Nahta. Although Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty were unable to attend, they spoke to LG by phone.

“The J&K government is working on a comprehensive film policy for UT, the draft of which is ready. The filmmakers have been asked to suggest certain points that can be included in the policy. They will contact us within a week, ”a source told TOI on Monday.

Government sources said the movies filmed at J&K will help promote the place as an attractive tourist destination, as well as show normalcy in the region. An official said security arrangements will be made at no cost to ensure filmmakers can complete filming.

As part of its efforts to create a vibrant film ecosystem at J&K, the UT government plans to establish a competitive infrastructure nationwide; provide administrative assistance to facilitate film making at J&K; establish attractive financial aid and exemption schemes; and offer local talent to assist with film making.

Times View: A lot has changed since the days when Kashmir was Bollywood’s preferred outdoor venue. A policy that encourages filmmakers to film there again should be welcomed. Attempts should be made to ensure that local talent also finds space in the creative arts.

