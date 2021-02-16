India Top Headlines

‘Covid taught us love at a distance’: 40% of dating apps are looking for pan-India matches now | India News

Skype appointments, frequent text messages, shared playlists – it was Covid’s relationship survival plan when the pandemic hit. In April last year, when Dinesh Mehra from Delhi and Sneha Kumar from Bengaluru “met” on a dating app, it was the only way. And now, almost a year later, they have comfortably adapted to long-distance mode.

“Long distance is what Covid taught us,” said Dinesh, a certified public accountant. This Valentine’s Day, the 26-year-old will open a bottle of wine, set the mood with some soft jazz and candles, and have dinner with Sneha via video call. Many like them will. The pandemic has changed the way people search for partners – 40% of Indian dating app users have started looking for matches across India.

“Before Covid, around 31% of our users would choose options from across India,” said Snehil Khanor, CEO and founder of TrulyMadly. “No, it has risen to almost 41%. It’s increasing every day. “At QuackQuack, 60% of matches are from people from different cities.” Cross-border connections and conversations are up nearly 50% among singles, and people are setting their location preferences to ‘ anywhere ‘(instead of’ close ‘) more than ever, ”said Anukool Kumar, Marketing Director of OkCupid India.

But is the lack of physical intimacy taken into account? “In these difficult times, many of us wanted more emotional support than physical connection,” said Mahesh Kochchar, an animation professional at Jalandhar. He’s dating a girl from Delhi he met on Bumble two months before the lockdown was imposed. They dated a few dates, but had to switch long distance for the most part. “We call each other every day, first thing in the morning and last thing before we go to bed,” Mahesh said. “It’s difficult to maintain a long-distance relationship, but in the given circumstances it is better to be safe than to go out every weekend.”

In addition, reservations about long-distance relationships have also focused on other aspects of meeting a person. How do you know that you are not a “cured” version of the person you are dating? What if there is a fight? How to avoid technology failures? However, in 2021, around 40% of single Indians are projected to opt for virtual dating, according to a Bumble survey. On Gleeden, there is a 40% increase in users connecting interstate in India.

OkCupid resident relations expert Dr. Rachna Khanna Singh said long distance can have its challenges, but it can work. With increasing work pressure and mobile lifestyles, ideas of partnering and being there for someone else are changing. She said: “With the advent of technology, social media, and creative ways to connect virtually, long-distance relationships are no longer difficult. There is a greater possibility of building a strong emotional connection without the distraction of physical proximity. ”

* Names of couples changed on request

