Covid-19: 38% of eligible recipients have had a second chance so far | India News

NEW DELHI: The second round of Covid-19 vaccination has risen with 37.5% of healthcare workers receiving their first injection between January 1618 and receiving the repeat dose in the past three days, health officials said on Tuesday.

Some states and UT have done well and eight have given a second dose to more than 60% of eligible healthcare workers. Goa stood out, achieving 100% coverage among those beneficiaries. Gujarat, Tripura, Telangana and UP have so far covered more than 80% of eligible beneficiaries.

Administering the second dose poses a new challenge for the Center and the states, as it not only requires more logistics in terms of vaccine supplies and human resources, but it also needs follow-up with eligible recipients to ensure they complete vaccination. on time. Currently, India has approved two vaccines for emergency use, Covishield and Covaxin, to prevent Covid-19. Both are two-dose vaccines and are approved with a dosing interval of four to six weeks.

“We must appreciate that in a country of the size, complexity and variable level of healthcare facilities in India, we have been able to ensure that in 14 states and UT, 7080% of healthcare workers have received their first dose.” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said. saying.

While India completed a month since launching the vaccination campaign on January 16, more than 60% of the healthcare workforce and 26.3% of frontline workers in the public and private sector have already received the first dose of the vaccines as of Tuesday, bringing the total vaccination count to 88.57 lakh, which includes 2.16 lakh from healthcare workers who are now fully vaccinated.

“The efficacy and effectiveness of a vaccination program should be judged by the fact that what proportion of the population should receive the second dose and, compared to that due population, how much population has been covered,” Bhushan said. Fourteen states and UT have more than 70% coverage of the first dose among healthcare personnel, while eight states vaccinated more than 40% of frontline workers.

The fact that the states with the highest coverage also include those with a significantly large beneficiary group indicates that the campaign is progressing well. Eleven states and UT, including Delhi (42.3%), Punjab (36.4%), Andhra Pradesh (49%) and Karnataka (49.9%), have administered the first dose to less than 50% of workers registered sanitary.

“We have asked these states to organize more sessions to increase their coverage,” he said.

