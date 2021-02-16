India Top Headlines

Clear misconceptions about farm laws: BJP’s top brass to their leaders | India News

NEW DELHI: Following the organization of mahapanchayats by protesting farmer leaders, BJP President JP Nadda and Interior Minister Amit Shah met with party leaders from the Haryana farming community on Monday, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh and told to clarify the agricultural laws.

The Union Minister of Agriculture, Narendra Singh Tomar, and his cabinet colleague, Sanjeev Balyan, were also among those attending the meeting.

Peasant leaders are organizing Mahapanchayats in these states, protesting against the Center’s three new agricultural laws.

BJP sources said that Shah and Nadda are holding the meeting in the wake of mahapanchayats organized by khap panchayats (caste councils) of Jats in Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan.

BJP leaders, officials, MPs, MLA, mostly from the Jat community, were summoned to this meeting, they said.

Senior party officials told these leaders to go to the public, especially their respective communities, and clear up misconceptions and doubts about the three new farm laws, the sources said.

During the meeting, mostly Haryana leaders expressed concern about the political implications of the ongoing farmers’ protest, they said.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at the Delhi borders against the laws since November 28 last year and demanding their withdrawal.

They are protesting the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services and the Essential Products Act (Amendment).

The government has held 11 rounds of negotiations with protesting farmers and these have been inconclusive.

