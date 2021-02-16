India Top Headlines

BJP criticizes Rahul, calls him ‘migrant leader’ who has taken refuge in Kerala after being rejected in Amethi | India News

THRISSUR: BJP attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, calling him a “migrant leader” who has “taken refuge” in Kerala after being shunned by the people of Amethi, once a stronghold of his family.

Addressing Gandhi, who represents Kerala’s Wayanad seat in Lok Sabha, on the issue of women’s entry into Sabarimala, BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that the national leadership and the state leadership of Congress they have taken two different positions on the matter.

He urged Gandhi to clarify his position on the issue of faith.

In an attempt to attract Christian votes in the state, Joshi, who is in charge of the party’s elections for Kerala, also cited the “appeasement of Islamist fundamentalists” by Congress and the ruling left in the state while analyzing the Hagia’s conversion theme. Sofia church in a mosque in Turkey.

In this context, he cited the statement by a leader of the Muslim League, a key ally of Congress, who allegedly favored Turkish President Erdogan’s controversial decision.

Addressing a press conference here to highlight the preparations for the Kasaragod BJP ‘Vijay Yatra’ on February 21, Joshi claimed that Rahul Gandhi was a migrant leader who did nothing for the development of the Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh despite being elected three times from there.

“There was no development. In fact, there was no X-ray machine in his constituency’s public health center,” Joshi claimed.

He said that after being rejected by the people there, Gandhi has now “taken refuge” in Kerala and claimed that the people of the state will also understand that by supporting the Congress party, they will not gain anything.

On the Sabarimala issue, the BJP leader alleged that Gandhi supported the Supreme Court verdict granting women of all ages entry to the ancient hilltop shrine, however the state leadership of Congress took a different stance than respect, he said.

This shows that they have no commitment to Hindu sentiments, Joshi claimed.

“So far Rahul Gandhi has not said a single word about Sabarimala. I challenge Rahul Gandhi … what is your position on the issue? Clarify your position,” he said.

Accusing Congress of pandering to the appeasement of Islamist fundamentalists in Kerala, the BJP leader alleged that senior IUML leader Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal had justified the controversial conversion of the Turkish government from Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia in a mosque.

The BJP leader also attacked the ruling CPI (M) in Kerala and the former Congress-led UDF government, claiming that both had failed to address the people’s problems.

“We will expose the failures of the LDF government and the previous UDF government. Both the LDF and the UDF have failed miserably,” Joshi said.

He said Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath will point to Vijay Yatra of the party, led by State President K Surendran, in Kasargod on February 21.

Party leader and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah will attend the yatra when he arrives in Thiruvananthapuram on March 7, it added.

Times of India