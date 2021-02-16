India Top Headlines

Assam, subject to surveys, cuts electricity rates | India News

GUWAHATI: A week after the survey-dependent cabinet in Assam announced free power for up to 30 units through March, the state’s electricity rate regulator approved Monday to cut energy charges from 15 to 20 countries. per KWh for domestic and commercial connections from April 1.

According to the order issued by the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission, the energy charges of the domestic low voltage and commercial low voltage categories (up to 25KW) have been reduced by 20 paise per kWh, while energy charges of all other categories have been reduced by 15 paise per kWh. However, the fixed charges have not changed.

The commission said in its order that the cumulative revenue requirement for Assam Power Distribution Company Limited for 2021-22 is Rs 6,068.99 crore and Assam has committed to provide an amount of Rs 400 crore as Power Purchase Subsidy to APDCL in 2021-22.

