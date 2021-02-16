Amit Shah reviews preparations for I-Day annivs, Netaji and Sikh guru | India News
NEW DELHI: Home Secretary Amit Shah on Monday reviewed progress on preparations for the celebration of three major events: the 75th anniversary of Independence, 400th anniversary of the birth of Guru Tegh Bahadur and 125th anniversary of the birth of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, with senior officials from the ministries of home, culture and information and broadcasting.
Sources said the meeting took stock of all the preparations made so far to celebrate the three occasions. A National Enforcement Committee has been created to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence. India completes 75 years of independence on August 15, 2022.
Last year, a 70-member panel headed by Prime Minister Modi was formed to “approve policies, plans and programs, and also to oversee and guide the commemoration of the 400th birthday of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur.”
