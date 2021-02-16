India Top Headlines

31 of 58 bodies recovered in the Uttarakhand glacier outburst identified | India News

CHAMOLI: The 11 bodies recovered from the Tapovan tunnel so far have been identified, said Deputy Inspector General of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Ridhim Aggarwal, on Tuesday.

“31 of the 58 bodies recovered so far have been identified. The 11 bodies recovered from the Tapovan tunnel so far have been identified,” Aggarwal told ANI.

“SDRF and NDRF teams together with dog squads are conducting searches in Raini village, Tapovan and nearby areas,” he added.

According to the Uttarakhand Police, the death toll in the Chamoli glacier blast has risen to 58, as a total of 11 bodies were recovered from the Tapovan Tunnel, while 146 people remain missing.

Meanwhile, Chamoli District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria inspected the rescue operations that are underway in Chamoli.

Later, Bhadoria also met with the families and relatives of those who died and disappeared in the outbreak of the glacier.

Uttarakhand Irrigation Minister Satpal Maharaj had previously said that the state government will create a department to investigate the cause of the Chamoli glacier burst incident and monitor the glaciers via satellite.

“All angles (related to the Chamoli glacier burst) must be investigated. We will form a department in our ministry to monitor and study all glaciers via satellite,” Satpal said.

“We are concerned about the way the glaciers and the tsunami created in the mountains are melting. The plutonium package that was kept to monitor China’s movement should also be investigated,” he added.

The explosion of a glacier in the Tapovan-Reni area of ​​the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand last week caused massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

