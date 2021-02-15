India Top Headlines

Shah’s Largest Assam Campaign Launch from the Holy Vaishnavite Birthplace | India News

GUWAHATI: Interior Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Assam bound for the polls on February 25 in Batadraba of Nagaon District, the birthplace of the 15th century Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva and now the largest and most sacred platform for BJP to launch its battle for the ‘protection of Assamese culture and identity.’

Shah, in addition to seeking blessings in the most revered place in the state, will also initiate a state-funded 150 million rupee project for the beatification of Batadraba Than (holy place) that was built by the saint in 1468.

“The interior minister had laid the first stone for the cultural complex in December remotely from Guwahati, but he wanted to be here personally to seek blessings here, which is the holiest site in Assam, and start the construction work himself. He will also address a rally here, ”said Health Minister Pijush Hazarika.

Shah’s visit to Batadraba was recently settled after the head of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, unleashed a storm here last week when he held an election rally where his supporters shouted slogans referring to the Vaishnavite saint. as’ Sahab. The state rose in protest and Ajmal apologized saying that adding the word sahab was completely unintentional and a slip.

Shah, at his first campaign rally in Nalbari on January 24, said that the newly formed Congress-All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) alliance in Assam would open the doors for illegal immigrants to enter the state and project the BJP as the only party that can secure Assam from infiltrators.

For BJP, this choice will once again be the fight for the identity and culture of Assam, everything revolving around the teachings of the saint. Shortly after taking office as prime minister five years ago, Sarbananda Sonowal ordered the clearing of vast areas of land belonging to Batadraba Than from invasion by illegal immigrants.

Batadraba, which is also an electoral district, was won by the BJP in 2016, albeit by a narrow margin of 6,000 votes. Congress and AIUDF were the two finalists. Before that, the seat has traditionally been in Congress. In 2011, AIUDF finished second behind Congress by one of the smallest margins of 131 votes. This time, Congress and AIUDF have met, which could pose a great challenge for BJP to hold the sacred seat.

