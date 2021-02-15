India Top Headlines

Serum from India Says AstraZeneca Vaccine Will Ship to Canada in “Less Than a Month” | India News

BENGALURU: The Serum Institute of India will ship the University of Oxford / AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to Canada in less than a month, Serum’s chief executive said on Monday.

“While we await regulatory approvals from Canada, I assure you that @SerumInstIndia will be flying #COVISHIELD to Canada in less than a month – I’m on it!” CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Twitter, referring to a brand for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

India has several vaccine manufacturing facilities and is rapidly emerging as a key supplier to the world.

Canada, which has recorded more than 825,000 coronavirus cases and 21,000 deaths so far, does not yet have its own vaccine manufacturing plant and relies on foreign suppliers.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau last week that India would do everything possible to supply Canada with the vaccines, which could alleviate the shortages facing the country.

So far, Canada has ordered vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

