Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Center for rising LPG cylinder prices | India News

NEW DELHI: Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticized the central government for rising prices for domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in Delhi, saying the government is “looting” the public.“Public loot, development of only two,” the congressional leader tweeted. He also shared a news clipping reporting on the increase in LPG cylinder prices.

The price of the domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased by 50 rupees per unit on Sunday.

The new price of 769 rupees per 14.2 kilogram LPG cylinder is applicable in the national capital from 12 at night.

This is the second price hike in February. Oil trading companies had raised the price of unsubsidized LPG cylinders by Rs 25 in metropolitan cities on February 4.

The increase in the price of LPG comes at a time when gasoline and diesel prices in India have hit an all-time high. Cooking gas is derived from crude oil and natural gas.