Priyanka and Jayant slam Center for action against Disha | India News

Priyanka and Jayant slam Center for action against Disha

AGRA: Even when criticizing the Union government for arresting 21-year-old environmental activist Disha Ravi, RLD leader and former MP Jayant Chaudhary said on Monday that there was nothing wrong with using a toolkit or any other application to get support for an agitation. .

All agitation needs publicity to gain support, and the use of tools is not “anti-national” as the Union government claims, Chaudhary told reporters before participating in a kisan mahapanchayat in Hathras.

“The toolbox is basically like using a ‘hashtag’ to address the issue on Twitter and the FIR against the activist will never withstand judicial scrutiny,” he said, adding that criticizing the Prime Minister does not mean criticizing the country or opposing the government. “You don’t become anti-national if you don’t agree with the ruling dispensation,” he said.

Even the Secretary General of Congress, Priyanka Gandhi, took a veiled target against the BJP-led government and said that “people who carry guns are afraid of an unarmed girl.”

“Those who wield weapons fear an unarmed girl. The unarmed girl has spread the light of hope, ”the congressional leader tweeted in Hindi, using the hashtags #ReleaseDishaRavi, #DishaRavi and #IndiaBeingSilenced.

Later, while addressing farmers in Hathras, Jayant Chaudhary said: “When Modi does something, it is publicized around the world as a major achievement, but if someone criticizes him, they call him a terrorist.” He added that the agitation of farmers has also attracted wide international attention that is not acceptable to the Modi regime.

