Private players don’t want trains on the same route for an hour in a 50 km radius | India News

NEW DELHI: Private actors interested in operating passenger trains have asked the railways not to allow any similar trains on the same route within an hour from any station within 50 km from where their trains depart. Indian Railways is looking at several suggestions, including this one, and is likely to respond to bidders this week.

Previously, in the tender document, the railways had proposed that no new similar train would be scheduled within 60 minutes from any station from where the private trains will start. But private actors have cited that there are several cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, that have several stations within the city and its suburbs. Therefore, it is necessary to extend this rule to more stations in and around the identified cities.

“We have made several suggestions to the railways for their consideration after conducting our assessment. Private actors will only contribute investments when they have confidence in a good deal. You may not have enough passengers to run more than one of these trains in quick succession. The objective should not be to have fierce competition, but to live together, ”said one of the bidders.

The sources said the railways will make their position clear before inviting financial tenders to operate 151 trains on 109 pairs of routes. “It is true that private actors would have to make large investments, amounting to Rs 30,000 crore and they will decide their rates, which will probably be higher as they will bring modern rolling stock and provide more facilities. Now, only serious players are in the fray, “said a government source.

In the tender document, the railways had specified that the restriction on scheduling new trains within an hour will not apply only if the utilization of train capacity by a private actor is greater than 80% in three consecutive months .

