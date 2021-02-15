No death reported due to Covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan | India News
NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said Monday that no death was reported due to vaccination with Covid-19 and no new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in 188 districts of the country in the last seven days.
Addressing a press conference here, he said that India had turned a crisis created by Covid-19 into an opportunity and boosted healthcare infrastructure.
“There was no reported death due to Covid-19 vaccination. If there is death after vaccination, it is being investigated. Even routine side effects have negligible numbers. Relevant stakeholders are continually working on post-vaccination symptoms. Covid, “he said.
“Covid-19 has strengthened the potential of the country’s health sector. We turned a crisis into an opportunity. From 1 laboratory to 2,500 laboratories, we have improved. Genome sequencing, of which we are talking now, has been in the laboratories from India from May-June last year, “he added.
The Union Ministry of Health has approved two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, under the Emergency Use Authorization (UAE)
