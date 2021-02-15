More released than convicted of ‘crimes against the State’ in 4 years | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The number of people released and acquitted in cases related to ‘crimes against the state’ grew from 1,887 in 2016 to 3,237 in ’17, 3,490 in ’18 and 3,538 in ’19, data compiled by the National Office shows Criminal Records: reports Bharti Jain.

Convictions for such crimes –include cases under Sections 121-123 and 124A of the IPC, Section 153B (imputation and affirmation harmful to national integration), Law of Illegal Activities (Prevention), Law of Prevention of Damage to Public Property and Official Secrets Law – decreased from 2,269 in 2018 to 1,739 in 2019.

UP topped the list of arrests for crimes against the state in 2016-19: NCRB data

Furthermore, a large number of cases are on trial.

A senior IPS official said this was in the general pattern of crimes in the country, with acquittals outnumbering convictions.

A total of 55,870 people were arrested under various categories of crimes against the state over four years from 2016 to 2019, while 48,422 were charged. In the same period, only 6,511 people detained for crimes against the State were convicted, 11,828 were acquitted, and 324 were released by the courts.

The number of convictions or acquittals in a given year can be related to pending cases from previous years. Alternatively, cases in which a charge sheet was filed in a particular year may be in different stages of the trial in later years.

By the way, the number of people arrested for crimes against the state dropped to 12,140 in 2019 from 13,160 in 2018, although it was much higher with 16,210 in 2017. However, the number of people released and acquitted has steadily increased from 1,887 in 2016 to 3,237. in 2017, 3,490 in 2018 and 3,538 in 2019. The number of people convicted of crimes against the State fell to 1,739 in 2019 from 2,269 in 2018, although it was less than 1,734 in 2017 and 769 in 2016.

The state with the highest number of arrests for crimes against the state between 2016 and 2019 was UP, although its rate of such crimes was only 0.9 (based on population). Interestingly, the states that showed a high rate were Manipur (10.1), Delhi (8.8), Arunachal (2.2), J&K

(2.1), Haryana (2) and Tamil Nadu (1.7).

