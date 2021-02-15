Jaishankar offers prayers at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati | India News

India Top Headlines

GUWAHATI: Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam on Monday during his visit to the forced to vote state.On Twitter, Jaishankar said: “He started the day with the blessing of Maa Kamakhya in the hills of Nilachal, Guwahati.”

The Minister of State, Himanta Biswa Sarma, was also present with him during the visit.

Later in the day, the Foreign Minister will attend various programs in the state.

Last week, the Union Interior Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah had visited Assam. Before that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched several development projects in the state on February 7.

Assembly elections are due to take place this year in Assam.