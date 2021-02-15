India Top Headlines

Health infrastructure improved considerably in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee | India News

CALCUTTA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the health infrastructure in the state has improved considerably in recent years.

Opening a ‘mother and child’ center at Chittaranjan Seva Sadan hospital in Kolkata, he said hospitals across the state have been upgraded to international standards.

“Bengal is number one in the healthcare sector in the country. The government has also developed the necessary related infrastructure. West Bengal has also done a great job in dealing with the Covid crisis,” he said.

Banerjee said that West Bengal is the only state that provides free rations, free medical care and free education to its population. The Swasthya Sathi card has been issued to 10 million people in the state, he added.

The prime minister also said that the number of maternal and child centers is now 17 in the state, while 43 multi-specialty hospitals are operating at the moment.

