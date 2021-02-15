Haryana Minister Anil Vij Sparked Discussion, Says ‘Anti-National’ People Like Disha Ravi Should Be Destroyed In The Root, Netizens Ask Sharp Questions | India News

India Top Headlines

Whoever is in the mind of the country should destroy its seed, be it #Direction_Ravi or anyone else. – ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) 1613364720000

AMBALA: Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sparked another controversy on Monday with his tweet saying that “anti-national” people like Disha Ravi should be destroyed at their roots and receive criticism from Twitter users. who posed sharp questions to the minister, including some prominent faces.Tweeting about the arrest of climate change activist Disha Ravi by Delhi police in a case of a social media amplification campaign to amplify the voices of farmers protesting against the Center’s three controversial farm laws, Anil Vij tweeted Monday: “Desh virodh ka beej jiske bhi dimaag mei ho uska samool nash kar dena chahiye fir chahe veh #Disha_Ravi ho ya koyi aur.” – “Whoever has the anti-national seed in his brain, must be destroyed at the root, either Disha_Ravi or anyone else.”

When contacted for his views on the tweet, Anil Vij at his residence in Ambala said: “I am not saying that opposing government policies is a crime. It is democracy and anyone can oppose any issue. But conspiring with foreign powers to raise an objection falls under the category of anti-national. If we don’t stop this and act immediately, it will spread like a contagious disease. It does not interest the nation. Therefore, the strictest measures must be taken against such people. The people who support those people must be identified by the nation. Be it Priyanka Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi or Kejriwal. Since they are provoking people for treason. Their motive must be identified and they must be vigorously condemned and despised in the country ”.

As soon as Vij’s tweet was in the public domain, he started getting sharp questions from the Twitter user, who even asked him to delete it.

A Twitter user @ rajnish1Midas who has 1,608 followers commented, “PLEASE REMOVE THIS TWEET. he is not in line with his responsibility and protector of the civil rights of all citizens as a minister who has sworn to protect the constitution of India. The law will take its own course. What you say here doesn’t make sense. Rest your choice. ”

@anilvijminister REMOVE THIS TWEET. is not in line with its responsibility and protector of civil rights … https://t.co/rNocKHpkb6 – Rajnish Sharma 🇮🇳 (@ rajnish1Midas) 1613380368000

Freelance journalist Ajit Anjum @ajitanjum, who had 857,000 Twitter followers, asked Vij about how to destroy, he wrote: “Kaise nash karna hai? Is the mafia lynched? Supari dekar? Mei jeevan bhar sadakar jail? – “How to destroy> lynching the mob? By contract murder? Rotting in jail all your life?

How to destroy the lynching of the mafia? Giving betel nut to life in prison? https://t.co/zztvTWFW7A – Ajit Anjum (@ajitanjum) 1613368361000

The leader of the Indian National Congress of Tamil Nadu, Mohan Kumaramangalam @Mkumaramangalam, reacted: “A minister in haryana believes that #DishaRavi should be destroyed. Believe me, haryana will give BJP a proper answer in upcoming polls and this man will be an unknown bottom feeder for the rest of his life. ”

A minister in haryana believes that #DishaRavi must be destroyed. Trust me, haryana will give BJP a suitable representative … https://t.co/UBPrgdkGqr – Mohan Kumaramangalam மோகன் குமாரமங்கலம் (@MKumaramangalam) 1613392258000

Ravinder Singh @RaviSinghKA from Khalsa Aid reacted to Vij: “When an Indian government minister calls for assassination … This rings a lot of bells from Nazi Germany in the 1930s! What is @Twitter doing about it? ”

When an Indian government minister calls for assassination … This rings a lot of bells from Nazi Germany from the 1930s! What is… https://t.co/3XHRfbb8ng – ravinder singh (@RaviSinghKA) 1613379789000

Congressman Rajya Sabha Shashi Tharoor @ShashiTharoor tweeted: “Surely tweets like this are much more damaging to our democracy than anything in the retweeted @ DISHARAVI21” toolkit “.

Surely tweets like this are much more damaging to our democracy than anything in the “toolkit” that @ DISHARAVI21 retweeted. https://t.co/veVEp6CyUN – Shashi Tharoor (hasShashiTharoor) 1613379344000

On the other hand, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal @ArvindKejriwal tweeted about Disha Ravi’s arrest, “The arrest of 21-year-old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime ”.

The arrest of Disha Ravi, 21, is an unprecedented attack on democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime. – Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) 1613363112000

INC leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra @priyankagandhi tweeted on Disha Ravi, “Darte hain bandookon vale ek nihathi ladki se faile hain himmat ke ujale ek nihathi ladki se” – “Those with guns are fearful of an unarmed girl, the light of courage is diffused by a girl “.