Five family members die in J&K accident, boy survives | India News

JAMMU: A little girl cheated to death with a mustache even when five members of her family were killed in a car accident in the Batote area of ​​J & K’s mountainous Doda district on Monday night. She was initially reported missing, but was later found alive at the crash site.

Police said the family from Ganika village in Doda city was on their way from Doda to Batote when their vehicle lost control and entered a 250-foot-deep gorge in Ragi Nullah, about 20 km from the city of Doda, around 7.15pm

Upon receiving information, police and locals began a rescue operation and recovered five bodies from the site. The deceased were identified as Rakesh Kumar Bhagat, Chander Rekha, Ajit Singh, his son Ishan, and Bhag Devi.

Ajit’s daughter Arya miraculously escaped the tragedy and was rescued unharmed.

Times of India