Disha Ravi Panicked When Greta Thunberg Leaked Toolkit, Police Say | India News

NEW DELHI: Delhi police claimed Monday that arrested climate activist Disha Ravi panicked when Greta Thunberg accidentally leaked the toolkit at farm protests and asked her to refrain from saying anything about it. Disha wanted to consult a lawyer out of fear that the Illegal Activity (Prevention) Act could be used against him, police officers claimed, citing the recovered WhatsApp chats.

Police added that Disha’s associates Nikita Jacob and Shantanu were also on their radar, claiming that the three were connected to each other through a female associate of Khalistani supporter Mo Dhaliwal, who runs an organization called the Poetic Justice Foundation. .

Disha, 22, was arrested by Delhi police at her home in Bengaluru on Saturday. She has been charged with criminal conspiracy and sedition, in addition to other crimes, and was held in police custody for five days. The cops claimed to have retrieved crucial WhatsApp conversations from Disha’s phone.

“I am so sorry, we are all panicking here … But we will make sure he is free,” read one of his messages to climate activist Greta Thunberg. Disha also asked Thunberg after the leak if they could refrain from saying anything at all for a while.

“I’m going to talk to lawyers … sorry, but our names are on it … we can literally turn UAPA against us,” read an alleged message from her to Thunberg. Delhi police claimed that it was Disha who sent the toolkit document to Thunberg on Telegram and also convinced her to act accordingly. She also deleted a WhatsApp group and chats that had discussions about the toolkit, police officers said, adding that this led to the decision to put her under arrest.

“His arrest was made in the presence of his mother and the local police. Her lawyer was informed and she was presented to the court according to established procedure. In court, she was represented by a lawyer and the same findings are mentioned in the court order, ”said Joint Commissioner Prem Nath.

At a press conference, Delhi police said their first stop was at the home of suspect Nikita, who is now on the run. “Interrogation and examination of their devices revealed that a woman named Puneet, who lives in Canada, connected Disha, Nikita and Shantanu with each other and with the pro-Khalistan poet,” the joint CP said. Based on the information gathered from the searches of Nikita’s home, separate teams were dispatched to the Beed district to question Shantanu and to Bangalore to investigate Disha.

“The Bengaluru team was able to extract highly incriminating information from Disha’s phone. This information made it clear that Disha, along with his colleagues, Shantanu and Nikita, created and sent the Google Toolkit document to others, ”said Prem Nath. According to the Delhi Police, the main purpose of the toolkit was to create disinformation and discontent against the legitimately elected government.

“The toolkit sought to artificially amplify fake news and other falsehoods and precipitate action on January 26,” the joint PC said. Police said that after the January 26 violence, a large number of cases of fake news, manipulated / edited videos that instigated discontent, and misleading propaganda posts that spread discontent, were observed on social media. “On February 4, while monitoring social media, we came across a Google document titled Toolkit on Twitter.

An initial investigation of this toolkit revealed that it was created by a pro-Khalistan group, the Poetic Justice Foundation, and individuals associated with it, “said DCP Anyesh Roy. According to police, a section of this toolkit document mentioned action points, under the heading, “Pre-action”, such as a digital attack via hashtags on January 26 and before and a tweet storm on January 23.

The physical action on January 26 and the entry into Delhi for the kisan rally and the return to the border were mentioned. “… Considering all these facts, the Delhi police registered a case under Sections 124-A, 153, 153-A and 120-B of the IPC related to sedition etc. on February 4, 2021 , and began investigations, “said the commissioner said.

Delhi police also spoke about a Peter Friedrich mentioned in the toolkit document, saying they are investigating why he was mentioned and how he was connected to the suspects in his case.

“The suspect has been conducting psychic operations against India at the behest of ISI. He has been on the radar of the Indian security system since 2006. He was first listed as an associate of Khalistani supporter Bhajan Singh Bhinder, alias Iqbal Chaudhary, “said DCP DCP Manishi Chandra. Bhinder, police said, came on the radar of US authorities after he tried to buy military-grade weapons for groups in Khalistan.

