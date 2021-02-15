India Top Headlines

Covid-19: Technical Failure Hits Round 2 of Vaccination Campaign | India News

MUMBAI: The launch of the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday was marred by a CoWIN error that caused the app not to reflect the ‘partially vaccinated’ status of those who took the first injection on January 16. Only 25% of beneficiaries are eligible. because the second dose could get the injection in Maharashtra, while hundreds had to be turned away without vaccination.

In Mumbai, only 4% received the second dose out of 1,926 eligible. Officials said the software did not recognize that recipients eligible for the second dose had already taken the first. At some centers, the software crashed early in the day and was still slow. For many who took the vaccine on January 16, the software showed that they had not completed 28 days.

Even for many who received the second dose on Monday, the software generated a provisional certificate saying this was their first dose. In Mumbai, only five centers were even able to administer the second dose, while in most of the others, the software did not even support the creation of vaccination sessions. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said health workers should visit vaccination centers only after receiving text messages or calls from the local district office.

“CoWIN was primarily responsible for not getting people vaccinated with the second dose,” he said. In Maharashtra, 4,679 received the second dose out of 18,582 who received the first dose.

Pune district was the most vaccinated (525), followed by Nagpur (346) and Thane (341) in the state.

A state official said they had anticipated this problem and hope it will be resolved soon. Meanwhile, the share of routine vaccination in Mumbai plummeted to 50% in the city, with only 5,203 of the 10,400 expected arrived to get vaccinated. Similarly, in the state, 29,884 people came to take the vaccine.Covid-19: Technical failure hits Round 2 of vaccination campaign

