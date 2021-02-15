India Top Headlines

Covid-19: India registers 11,649 new cases, 90 new deaths | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s Covid-19 case count increased to 1,09,16,589 with 11,649 new infections, while new deaths were recorded below 100 for the ninth time this month, according to data from the Ministry of Health of the Union updated on Monday.

The death toll rose to 1,55,732 with 90 new deaths a day, updated data showed at 8 a.m.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 1,06,21,220, which translates to a national Covid-19 recovery rate of 97.29 percent, while the Covid-19 fatality rate it is 1.43 percent.

Total active Covid-19 cases remained below 1.5 lakh.

There are 1,39,637 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country, accounting for 1.28 percent of the total number of cases, according to the data.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 20,67,16,634 samples have been analyzed as of February 14 and 4,86,122 samples were analyzed on Sunday.

The 90 new deaths include 40 from Maharashtra and 15 from Kerala, 6 from Tamil Nadu and 5 from Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 1,55,732 deaths have been reported in the country so far, including 51,529 from Maharashtra, followed by 12,419 from Tamil Nadu, 12,265 from Karnataka, 10,891 from Delhi, 10,232 from West Bengal, 8,702 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,162 from Andhra Pradesh. .

The Ministry of Health highlighted that more than 70 percent of deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council for Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that the distribution of the figures statewide is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

