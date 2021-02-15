India Top Headlines

Corona Cases in Maharashtra: Covid Cases Rise Again in Maharashtra, Top 4,000 on Sunday | India News

Maharashtra added more than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the first time in 39 days that the daily count has surpassed 4,000, amid signs of another surge in the worst-hit state in India. Weekly cases and deaths in India registered a slight decrease.

Maharashtra reported 4,092 new cases on Sunday, the highest count in a single day since 4,382 were recorded on January 6, which was also the last time the count surpassed 4,000 in the state.

The increase in infections in Maharashtra has been visible during the week. The state registered 22,816 new cases for the week (Feb. 8-14), a 29% increase from the previous week.

At 92, the Covid toll remains below 100 for the second day in a row

At the national level, 77,284 cases of Covid-19 were registered in the country, a marginal drop of 4% compared to the previous week. The number of weekly deaths from the virus also appears to be stabilizing, with 650 deaths recorded compared to 680 the previous week, a drop of 4.4%. More than a third of these deaths were in Maharashtra (219).

While the numbers from Maharashtra have been rising, Kerala saw a drop in the number of new cases this week. The state recorded 35,697 cases for the week, a 9% drop from the 39,260 count the previous week. However, Kerala continues to record the highest number of new cases in the country.

On Sunday, 11,711 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in India, a slight drop from the previous day’s count of 12,169. At age 92, the death toll remained below 100 for the second day in a row.

