India Top Headlines

Close to 18-19 Covid-19 Vaccine Candidates in Process: Harsh Vardhan | India News

NEW DELHI: About 18-19 Covid-19 vaccine candidates are in the pipeline and in different stages of clinical trials, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.

Addressing the media, Vardhan said that in the next 2-3 weeks, vaccines against Covid-19 for people over 50 will start.

“About 18-20 Covid-19 vaccine candidates are in the pipeline and are in the preclinical, clinical and advanced stages,” Vardhan said.

He further said that India will supply vaccines to 20-25 other countries.

Dispelling rumors surrounding vaccines, Vardhan said vaccines in the public domain are safe and effective.

He said that no new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in 188 districts of the country in the last 7 days, while no new cases have been reported in 21 districts in 21 days.

Vardhan further urged people to follow appropriate Covid behavior.

“It is crucial that people follow the appropriate Covid behavior, what I call the social vaccine, along with real vaccines,” he said.

India has approved two vaccines, Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford / AstraZeneca stable that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, for emergency use in the country.

Reference page