India Top Headlines

Arvind Kejriwal to address kisan mahapanchayat in Meerut on February 28: Key developments | India News

NEW DELHI – A few days after Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi’s farmers’ ‘mahapanchayat’ in Rajasthan, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh on February 28 to support the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three agri-related laws. On the other hand, the arrest of the activist Disha Ravi has generated a barrage of reactions, both in support and in protest for her alleged act in the case of the “toolbox”.

These are the key developments of the day:

1. National coordinator of AAP and CM Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi will address a ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ in Meerut on February 28 in support of farmers protesting the center’s new agricultural laws, the party said on Monday. AAP has spoken out strongly in favor of farmers protesting against the new farm laws. Kejriwal has visited the Singhu border in Delhi, a major protest site, twice and expressed his support for the farmers. “AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address a kisan mahapanchayat in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on February 28. The Aam Aadmi Party has convened a mahapanchayat to support the demands of protesting farmers,” the AAP said in a tweet.

2. The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the new agricultural laws said it consulted with eminent academics and agricultural professionals on the laws that farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders for more than two months. This is the seventh meeting the panel has held so far. The three-member committee is conducting stakeholder consultations both online and in person. In a statement, the committee said it held a detailed discussion with academics and professionals on Monday via video conference. “In all, seven eminent academics and professionals in the field participated via video conferencing for detailed deliberations with committee members,” he said. The committee members asked the participants to give their opinion on the three agricultural laws. “All participating professionals and academics gave their detailed opinions and suggestions …,” the statement said.

3. Accusing the government led by Narendra Modi of insulting farmers, Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the men who protect the country’s borders are the sons of farmers. Addressing a “kisan panchayat” in UP’s Bijnore, the congressional leader said that farmers were ridiculed in Parliament and branded as traitors by ministers. “The farmer who is standing at your door, his son is standing on the border of the country. The farmer you are insulting, his son is safeguarding the border of the country,” he said referring to the protest against agricultural laws in Delhi. “They were given a new name ‘aandolanjivi’ and ‘parijivi’. You all know the meaning of ‘parijivi’. Your ministers called the farmers traitors,” he said.

4. The ongoing farmers’ protest against the three farm laws has brought a new ray of hope against injustice in the country, Maulana Sajjad Nomani has said. The spokesman for the All India Muslim Personal Law Board spoke at the border of Singhu, one of the main sites of farmers’ unrest. “So many organizations have been, for years, trying to raise awareness about injustices in the country, and this movement has brought a new ray of hope from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.” Thanks to you and your leadership, who realized that ‘enough is enough’ and decided to raise their voices, they have assured us that the era of darkness in the country is ending and that justice is not far away, “said Nomani Since the farmers’ unrest began in November last year, the academic has been regularly spreading his support for the movement through his YouTube channel. On Monday, he said that the country’s Muslims were behind the farmers in their fight. “On behalf of Muslim society, I assure you that we are all standing behind you and supporting you, and asking you not to lose hope and continue this fight.

5. Delhi police alleged that climate activist Disha Ravi along with two other suspects, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu, created the “toolbox” document related to the farmers’ protest and shared it on social media. Police claimed that Disha, who was forcibly arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru, sent the “toolkit” to teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg via the Telegram app. In a press conference, Joint Police Commissioner (Cyber) Prem Nath claimed that Disha deleted a WhatsApp group he created to spread the “toolkit.” Delhi Police previously said that no-bail arrest warrants have been issued against Jacob and Shantanu for allegedly sharing the “toolbox” on social media. Nath claimed that Nikita and Shantanu attended a zoom meeting organized by the ‘pro-khalistani’ group Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) and added that Jacob was also one of the editors of the “toolkit” document.

6. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the arrest of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, saying that the BJP government should first take action against its own TI cell which, according to her, is spreading fake news. He also strongly criticized the BJP government in the center for rising LPG and fuel prices. “Arresting anyone who is protesting against government policies is not unacceptable. The BJP must first take action against its own IT Cell members who are spreading fake news. Why two sets of rules?” Banerjee said at a press conference. Banerjee alleged that members of the saffron party TI cell are calling people posing as TMC members and are smearing his party. “I have asked the Kolkata police to investigate it,” he said.

7. The CPM condemned the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi for a toolkit shared on social media in support of ongoing farmer protests and said the “paranoid” government should stop the “persecution” of the activists. . “Stop this persecution. The arrest of Disha Ravi, a climate activist from Bengaluru, by the Delhi police is a heinous action that deserves to be condemned in the strongest terms … The 22-year-old activist has been charged with sedition and conspiracy criminal based on the absurd reason that he had sent a “toolkit” in support of the farmers’ struggle. Modi’s paranoid government must immediately end this persecution of young activists. The charges against Disha Ravi must be dropped and she must be released into custody, “the CPM said in a statement.

8. Defender Nikita Jacob, a suspect in a case recorded by Delhi police in connection with the “toolkit” shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg about the ongoing farmers’ protest, approached the Bombay High Court on looking for an advance transit bond. A Delhi court has issued a warrant without bail against Jacob and another defendant in the case. Jacob’s guilty plea in pursuit of an urgent hearing was mentioned on Monday before the single court of Judge PD Naik of the Bombay High Court. The superior court said it would hear the guilty plea on Tuesday. Jacob, in his guilty plea, requested advance traffic bond for a period of four weeks so that he could go to the appropriate court in Delhi to request a pre-arrest bond. The defender in her guilty plea said she does not know if she is named a defendant or a witness in the case. “However, the plaintiff (Jacob) fears that she may be arrested due to political revenge and media judgment,” her request reads. In addition, he said that the FIR registered in the case was “false and without foundation” and that Jacob already cooperated with the cyber cell of the Delhi police and registered his statement.

9. Haryana Interior Minister Anil Vij said that whoever harbors the seed of anti-nationalism in his mind must be completely destroyed. He said two days after Disha Ravi was arrested for allegedly being involved in sharing the “toolkit” related to the farmer’s protest on social media. “Whoever harbors the seed of anti-nationalism in his mind must be completely destroyed, be it #Disha_Ravi or anyone else,” said the Bharatiya Janata Party leader in a Hindi tweet.

10. DMK Chairman MK Stalin denounced the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi by Delhi police on “flimsy charges”, saying that silencing critics by “authoritarian” means is not the rule of law. “Shocked by police arrest of Disha Ravi on flimsy charges. Silencing critics of the government by authoritarian means is not the rule of law,” the top DMK leader tweeted. “I urge the BJP government to desist from punitive measures and listen to the voices of dissent from young people,” he said.

(With contributions from the agency)

Times of India