India Top Headlines

Ajay Mathur, Nominee from India, to Lead the International Solar Alliance | India News

NEW DELHI: The nominee and current CEO of TERI of India, Ajay Mathur, was elected on Monday as the new head of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), an intergovernmental body, created in 2015 as a joint initiative by India and France to accelerate use of solar energy that is safe, sustainable and affordable for all.

A coalition of 73 member countries, ISA, aims to mobilize more than USD 1 trillion of investment in solar projects by 2030 through regulatory and policy support, capacity building and overcoming perceived investment barriers.

“This is a great honor for me, and I hope ISA enables global solarization,” Mathur told TOI after his election at the Alliance’s first special assembly, held virtually. He will replace incumbent Upendra Tripathy as the new CEO of this world body on March 15.

Speaking at the ISA special assembly, Mathur said: “The ISA has a vital role in helping to establish the infrastructure and ecosystem for a carbon-free future. With a solid foundation in place, my immediate focus is to identify and mobilize the opportunities and capital to accelerate our solarization goals in the interim and long term. ”

Prior to joining as Managing Director of the New Delhi-based think tank on energy and environment, the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Mathur had led India’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and served in the Green Climate Fund.

Mathur will head the world body at a time when the ISA has recently decided to open its membership to all UN member countries. Its headquarters are in Gurgaon, Haryana.

Although the ISA was initially conceived as a coalition of only solar resource-rich countries (which lie wholly or partially between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn) to address their special energy needs, its scope has now expanded to cover all the needs. Member countries of the UN.

Reference page