Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: TMC Leaders Should Join Congress to Stop the BJP | India News

KOLKATA: Congressional Deputy Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Monday that Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders should join Congress in stopping the growth of BJP in West Bengal.

“Why will Congress go and support TMC to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengal? Still, there is time. My suggestion to TMC leaders is that they should leave the party and join Congress. What if Mamata seek forgiveness, we will think about it. Before, TMC was an ally of the United Progressive Alliance. Mamata had later withdrawn support, “Chowdhury told ANI.

His comment came in the context of TMC leader Tapas Roy’s comment that the Left-Congress alliance does not have the strength to fight the BJP and only Mamata Banerjee can stand up to them.

Chowdhury said Banerjee “is not confident of winning the next assembly elections as he has been losing base of support” in West Bengal.

“Mamata is afraid of losing her ground. She knows that she will not be able to win the elections. The people will not accept her this time,” he said.

Referring to the Trinamool congressional government’s ‘Maa Kitchen’ initiative, she said that she knows there is poverty in Bengal. “Why have you waited ten years and released it before the polls?” I ask.

Mamta Banerjee on Monday launched ‘Maa Kitchen’ across the state via video conferencing to provide a nutritious meal at Rs 5.

West Bengal is likely to face 294-seat elections between April and May this year.

