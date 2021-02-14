India Top Headlines

Will Oppose CAA tooth and nail, says Rahul Gandhi at Sivasagar rally | India News

GUWAHATI: Rahul Gandhi started his campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the state on Valentine’s Day Sunday by appealing to the sentiments of the Assamese and pledging the big meeting in the historic city of Sivasagar, in upper Assam , that the party will defend the Assam Accord and resist the Citizenship Amendment. Act (CAA) at any price.

The boarding field, which was packed with supporters, reverberated with the popular slogan of the Assam Upheaval of the 1980s, ‘Ahoi Aah Olai Aah, Khedoi Khed Bideshik Khed’ (calling on locals to leave their homes and expel illegal immigrants) while Rahul, dressed in an indigenous red and white woven scarf, popularly called a gamosa, addressed the rally.

Interestingly, the gamosa, which is often seen around the neck of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was used here as a symbol of protest and supporters put a cross on them to say no to the CAA.

“The Assam Agreement brought peace to the state. The principles of the agreement will be upheld by me and the Congress party. We won’t go back an inch. As you can see, we have put a cross in CAA written on the gamosa. Whatever the consequences, the implementation of CAA will not be allowed, ”said Rahul.

Unlike West Bengal, the BJP has remained almost silent on CAA in Assam, where violent protests rocked the state over the new law.

Rahul said Congress would teach a lesson to those who have tried to violate the 1985 agreement by bringing in CAA. “No power on earth can destroy Assam. Whoever tries to touch the Assam Agreement or spread hatred, the Congress and the people of Assam will teach them a lesson together, ”he said.

The legislation, protesting organizations believe, will make Assam a land of illegal ‘foreigners’ by regulating the entry of illegal non-Muslim Bangladeshis, who sneaked into Assam after 1971, the deadline year for the detection and deportation of Illegal aliens from the state as supported by the agreement.

The congressional leader received a standing ovation from party MPs, MLAs and AICC observers appointed for the Assam elections.

The deer was seen flying high all over the place, surrounded by monuments from the Ahom era, testifying to the glorious rule of the Ahom, which still plays a crucial role in state elections.

The delicate issue of indigenous identity has made and broken governments in the past. In a significant move, the campaign was launched in upper Assam, which produced one of the biggest congressional stalwarts in recent times, the three-time Chief Minister, Tarun Gogoi, a member of the Ahom community, whose population is around 35 lakh. .

Furthermore, Sivasagar is close to the heart of the Gandhi family.

BJP won the 2016 elections with its popular slogan to safeguard ‘Jati, Mati, Bheti’ (community, home and home) from the people after illegal infiltration.

When the CAA was passed, Congress called its electoral promise a “blatant lie.”

The BJP has argued that the CAA would protect persecuted minorities, but Congress and other parties see the law as a means to protect Hindu immigrants.

“CAA is still the biggest problem in Assam. It is loud and clear that Congress will fight assembly polls on the issue of identity like the BJP did last time. But we are protecting all genuine Indians living in Assam, not just Hindus, not foreigners according to the Assam Agreement, ”said Kushal Gogoi, a party member, from Mahmora in Sivasagar.

Sivasagar, formerly known as Rangpur, was the seat of power established by the founder of the Ahom dynasty, Saulung Sukapha, who united various communities in present-day Assam.

Located 363 km east of Guwahati, Sivasagar was the capital of the powerful Ahoms, who ruled for six hundred years, the longest of any dynasty in the world, until the arrival of the British.

The head of the party’s campaign committee for the state elections, Pradyut Bordoloi, told TOI that Sivasagar has historical significance.

“Sivasagar is the epicenter of Assamese nationalism. A strong message will be sent to those who try to divide Assam with their community policies, ”he added.

