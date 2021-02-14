India Top Headlines

Will Oppose CAA, Rahul Pledges at First Election Rally in Assam | India News

GUWAHATI: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi began his campaign for the upcoming Assam assembly elections on Valentine’s Day Sunday by appealing to the sentiments of the Assamese and promising to the grand gathering in the historic city of Sivasagar, on top of Assam, that the party will defend the Assam Agreement and will resist the citizenry. Amendment Act (CAA) at any cost.

Boarding Field, which was packed with supporters, reverberated with the popular slogan of the Assam Upheaval of the 1980s: ‘Ahoi Aah Olai Aah, Khedoi Khed Bideshik Khed’ (appealing to the locals to come out of their homes and expel illegal immigrants). while Rahul, dressed in an indigenous red and white woven scarf, popularly called gamosa, addressed the demonstration.

Interestingly, the gamosa, often seen around Prime Minister Modi’s neck, was used as a symbol of protest here and supporters put a cross on them to say no to the CAA.

“The Assam Agreement brought peace to the state. The principles of the agreement will be upheld by me and the Congress party. We will not go back an inch. ”Rahul said.

Unlike West Bengal, the BJP has remained almost silent on CAA in Assam, where violent protests rocked the state over the new law. Rahul said Congress would teach a lesson to those who have tried to violate the 1985 agreement by bringing in CAA.

Protesting organizations believe the legislation will make Assam a land of illegal ‘foreigners’ as it will regularize the entry of illegal non-Muslim Bangladeshis, who sneaked into Assam after 1971, the cutoff year for the detection and deportation of illegals. . state foreigners as endorsed in the agreement.

