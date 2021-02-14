Rahul Gandhi honors the brave soldiers who died in the Pulwama terrorist attack | India News

India Top Headlines

Tributes to the brave soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack and a tribute to their families. The country is in your debt. – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 1613270798000

NEW DELHI: Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute Sunday to the 40 CRPF staff members who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack, in which a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the convoy that transported them in 2019.“Tribute to the brave soldiers who died in the Pulwama terrorist attack. A tribute to their families as the country owes them,” the congressional leader tweeted (in Hindi).

This year marks two years since the Pulwama terrorist attack. The Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the infamous terror attack.

Top BJP leaders, including BJP National President JP Nadda, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also paid tribute to the soldiers.

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, 2019.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 people traveled from Jammu to Srinagar.