Pulwama Attack Anniversary: ​​People Hold Candlelight March on Singhu Border | India News

Rumita Patel
 |  Feb 14, 2021
NEW DELHI: To mark the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack, people held a candlelight march on the Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the attack.
This year marks two years since the Pulwama terrorist attack. The Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the vile terror attack in which 40 members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed.
A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 people traveled from Jammu to Srinagar.

