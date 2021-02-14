India Top Headlines

PM Modi pays tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama | India News

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute on Sunday to the CRPF Jawans who died in the terror attack in the Pulwama district of southern Kashmir in February 2019.

“No Indian can forget this day. Two years ago the Pulwama attack occurred. We pay tribute to all martyrs. We are proud of our security forces and their bravery will continue to inspire generations,” he said at a function here.

He said that the country’s armed forces had proven time and again that they were fully capable of protecting “our homeland.”

Forty members of CRPF staff were killed in the terror attack carried out by the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama on February 14, 2019.

Original source