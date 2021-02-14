India Top Headlines

Omar Abdullah claims he and his family are under house arrest | India News

SRINAGAR: The Vice President of the National Conference, Omar Abdullah, claimed on Sunday that he and his family, including his father and Member of Parliament (MP) Farooq Abdullah, had been placed under house arrest by the authorities.

“This is the” naya / new J&K “after August 2019. They lock us in our houses without explanation. It’s bad enough that they locked my father (a sitting deputy) and me in our house, they locked us up my sister and her children at home too, “wrote Omar on Twitter.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir also posted photos showing police vehicles outside the gates of his residence in the Gupkar area of ​​Srinagar.

Omar also alleged that his home staff were not allowed in.

“Chalo, your new model of democracy means that they keep us in our houses without explanation, but also the staff who work in the house are not allowed in and then you are surprised that they are still angry and bitter,” he said in another tweet.

PPD President Mehbooba Mufti also claimed on Saturday that she was placed under house arrest prior to her visit to the family of Athar Mushtaq, one of three suspected terrorists killed in a meeting in the town of Parimpora in Srinagar in December of the year. last.

“Placed under house arrest as usual for trying to visit the family of Athar Mushtaq who was allegedly murdered in a fake encounter. His father was booked by the UAPA for demanding his corpse. This is the normality that the Government of India wants to show to the EU delegation visiting Kashmir (sic), “he had said on Twitter.

Times of India